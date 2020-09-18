Everybody knows that all the current hosts of late-night shows are basically activists for the Democrats disguised as comedians, and their jokes often sound as if they were written by the DNC.

However, there is some occasional even-handed objectivity, because one such host did in fact have quite a zinger about the 2020 Democratic Party nominee. Sure, it was delivered 33 years ago by the great Johnny Carson, but it’s making the rounds and is oddly still relevant:

Joe Biden's been around so long, Johnny Carson was hammering him for plagiarism way back in 1987. pic.twitter.com/Q105lQpJzT — Scott Whitlock (@ScottJW) September 17, 2020

LOL. Joe Biden is the gift that keeps on giving.

Here's the @NewsBusters write up: FLASHBACK: Unlike Today’s Late Night Hacks, Johnny Carson ZINGED Biden on Plagiarismhttps://t.co/qC0qb1J2p1 — Scott Whitlock (@ScottJW) September 17, 2020

Back in the day when late night comedy hosts were bipartisan in their mocking of politicians. https://t.co/dYBFeNhes6 — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) September 17, 2020

That’s how it’s done, Colbert, Kimmel, Meyers, Fallon et al.

I still can't believe they nominated this guy: https://t.co/AiMxNJFCs3 https://t.co/6bH4OKZGja — Rich Noyes (@RichNoyes) September 17, 2020

I also love that his digs were not hate-filled (like they often are today) and were directed at both sides of the aisle. A fine Nebraskan, that Johnny Carson. — Travis (@tdhoops) September 17, 2020

Man I miss this guy. https://t.co/VrsyrZxTCz — VelvetHammer (@Maureen_Wenner) September 18, 2020

This is AMAZING. I didn't think it could be real until I watched it. https://t.co/5vKsuaRwk0 — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) September 18, 2020

This also serves as a good reminder that Johnny Carson reruns on @AntennaTV are better than every contemporary late-night TV show combined https://t.co/YFTA5IaZ0t — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) September 17, 2020

Fact check: TRUE.