Everybody knows that all the current hosts of late-night shows are basically activists for the Democrats disguised as comedians, and their jokes often sound as if they were written by the DNC.

However, there is some occasional even-handed objectivity, because one such host did in fact have quite a zinger about the 2020 Democratic Party nominee. Sure, it was delivered 33 years ago by the great Johnny Carson, but it’s making the rounds and is oddly still relevant:

LOL. Joe Biden is the gift that keeps on giving.

Trending

That’s how it’s done, Colbert, Kimmel, Meyers, Fallon et al.

Fact check: TRUE.

