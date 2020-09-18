CNN’s Brian Stelter again helped do his part to spread around the Democrat talking points, this time by quoting a former member of the White House coronavirus task force who is cited in a New Yorker article:

And yet again somebody from CNN tripped over his own network:

Why yes — yes they did:

So did Politifact and FactCheck.org:

But Stelter has talking points to push, reality be damned!

One final thing about the person who made the misleading statement quoted in the New Yorker article:

Good question.

Tags: Brian SteltercoronavirusCOVID-19Donald TrumpJoe Biden