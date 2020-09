Last month in Kenosha, CNN declared the rioting there “fiery but mostly peaceful”:

'You cannot make this up': CNN chyron calls Kenosha protests 'FIERY BUT MOSTLY PEACEFUL' https://t.co/4F0t5hIAJO

Just how “fiery but mostly peaceful” were the protests and riots in many U.S. cities?

Riots following George Floyd's death may cost insurance companies up to $2B https://t.co/WQwSNOZEAb pic.twitter.com/egCO0r17ar — New York Post (@nypost) September 16, 2020

Wow, that’s a whole lotta “mostly peaceful”!

But, I thought they were 93% peaceful? https://t.co/EiuAOg4yjD — From Heels To Wheels 🇺🇲 (@wheeliedontcare) September 16, 2020

The Washington Post might be shocked to know how much damage the remaining seven percent caused:

The peace intensified, as Big Media puts it, to $2 Billion. $2 Billion. https://t.co/qp9Cf2gNP1 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 16, 2020

Amazing how much damage mostly peaceful BLM protests can cause. https://t.co/J9q0ZIpChS — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) September 16, 2020

It cost these businesses- many of which were minority owned- far more than this, as insurance never covers the full scale of losses- But it was about “justice” the news media cowards told us. Like the quisling morons they are. https://t.co/KpXHteaYWD — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) September 16, 2020

“Just property”

“Just a building”

“They have insurance “

They they have to PAY for

Morons. https://t.co/ymRh4IU6op — BloodSpite (@BloodSpite) September 16, 2020

Now just imagine the $ outlay if they weren't "mostly peaceful" https://t.co/Jvg1ozXi9o — Nicholas Pearce (@WarDamnGunners) September 16, 2020

Thank gosh they were “mostly peaceful” or this could’ve gotten really pricey. https://t.co/zY84ACb2m3 — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) September 16, 2020

And of course that means everybody is going to pay for it:

Wrong – it's going to cost their other customers $2B. https://t.co/Kj4QuJ1D5H — Coder Back From Vacation, Needs A Vacation (@CoderInCrisis) September 16, 2020

And ultimately, this means higher premiums for both businesses and home owners. https://t.co/NsDwiX4kr8 — Schültzie (@muffnbear) September 16, 2020

All the while Democrats like Kamala Harris promoted a bail fund so people arrested for rioting and looting could hit the streets again and do it all over again.