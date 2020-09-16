Former FBI agent Peter Strzok is still making the media rounds this month and pushing stories about Trump/Russia collusion while saying he “believes” it to be true (the media can be counted on to not demand that Strzok present actual evidence for his claim).

In spite of his claims that have been debunked, Strzok thinks history will view him kindly, along with Lisa Page, James Comey, et al:

Somebody certainly thinks highly of the BS he’s been pushing. However, history is more likely to record his actions as a cautionary tale about what happens when the FBI is guided to a large degree by political bias.

That’s become abundantly clear in these last four years.

Tags: 2016 electionFBIJames ComeyPeter StrzokRussia