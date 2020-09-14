When it comes to states with draconian shutdown orders, Pennsylvania was among the worst. It got so bad that the state’s governor had to resort to threatening to withhold funds from counties that didn’t obey his COVID-19 orders. Others in the state didn’t like it, and the issue ended up in federal court. Today, a judge smacked down Gov. Wolf’s shutdown orders as unconstitutional:
