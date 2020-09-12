We told you Saturday that the Joe Biden campaign let reporters know that their candidate wouldn’t be doing anything worth reporting for the entire day. That caused a CBS News reporter to express a bit of surprise that Biden “isn’t doing more to show he can outwork Trump.”

CBS News journo unsure why ‘Biden isn’t doing more to show he can outwork Trump’ after his campaign reportedly called it a day at 9 a.m. https://t.co/XaZeJkr9mS — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 12, 2020

Trump responded this way:

Once again, Sleepy Joe told the press they could go home at 9 A.M. Meanwhile, your Favorite President, me, will go to Reno, Nevada tonight, three stops in Las Vegas tomorrow, with California and Arizona on schedule Monday. Don’t worry, we won’t be taking off Tuesday, either! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2020

But former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett might as well get hired by the Biden campaign right now for this defense of Basement Joe’s stay-at-home strategy:

Putting your supporters in harms way at each and every event. Thank you, @JoeBiden , for putting our safety first. https://t.co/vwaBaUacgv — Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) September 13, 2020

Forget that Biden apparently needs a teleprompter to field simple questions from friendly interviewers at socially distanced events — he’s saving lives by not going on the road to do the same thing!