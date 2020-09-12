As you know, there have been several police chiefs around the country who have resigned — or should we say driven from their jobs:

One of the police department leaders getting slammed by the Left is Detroit PD Chief James Craig. Rep. Rashida Tlaib has accused Craig’s department of abusing protesters when tweeting about the organizations that have called for his resignation:

Apparently Tlaib’s complaint is that the chief’s department has done too effective of a job in preventing Detroit from turning into another Portland, Seattle or Chicago.

Today Craig had a major reality check for Tlaib and anybody calling for his resignation for the egregious wrong of simply doing his job. Click below or here to watch:

Good for him!

The Left’s criticism of Chief Craig makes it clear many Democrats actually want unrest in the streets indefinitely (some come right out and say it).

