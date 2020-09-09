The audio from Bob Woodward (that dates back to March) that he released to promote a book caught the attention of the last person in Congress who should criticize anybody for downplaying the coronavirus threat. Here’s Nancy Pelosi being her usual shameless, self-unaware self:

This is Pelosi in late February:

And of course recently Pelosi got busted going inside a salon in spite of the state’s orders, which she claimed was a set-up.

