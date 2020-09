During Joe Biden’s campaign stop in Warren, Michigan, the Democrat nominee was suddenly in need of his staff’s assistance, and it was… something else:

‘What?’ Joe Biden’s trusty staff might want to stage an intervention before things get out of control https://t.co/v5UlsQ9rvQ

But it didn’t stop there.

Biden then went on to prove why he’s one of the more quotable presidential candidates ever — as long as coherence isn’t a priority:

"What makes his wild claims and hopes…he now hopes we don't notice what he said.–or won't remember. And when he does follow through…or doesn't do…when follow through, the exact opposite." – Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/QcNkaUEAEk — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 9, 2020

Joe Biden gets confused again reading the teleprompterhttps://t.co/5KEA72qsXx pic.twitter.com/DHyPOYNj2T — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 9, 2020

A one-word response is the most appropriate:

Right?

If any other candidate in history sounded this incoherent they'd be blasted by the media for it. https://t.co/bzHOxnVHmO — Big Red (@Bigredtalk) September 9, 2020

He read the same prompter line twice and got it wrong the second time — For All Intents and Porpoises (@daveweiss68) September 9, 2020

does anyone own a biden-to-english dictionary? https://t.co/sotKnd9HRD — corgitoergosum (@corgitoergosum9) September 9, 2020

The first presidential debate is at the end of the month, and the Biden campaign can’t be encouraged.