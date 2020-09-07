In spite of being a proven liar time and time again in the last nearly four years, CNN enjoys providing a forum for Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff to tell repeated whoppers without flinching. Yesterday was no different:
In an intv w me tonight @AdamSchiff blasted Attorney General Bill Barr – accusing him of a 'blatantly false statement' – lying – when he told @wolfblitzer China is a bigger threat than Russia when it comes to election interference. https://t.co/VW21uaaU92
— Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) September 7, 2020
As usual, Schiff was unchallenged:
It’s so odd that he has evidence in plain sight that he continues to not be able to produce. Yet, you never call him out. #EnemyOfThePeople
— Mike 🐗 (@michaeljashmore) September 7, 2020
CNN is compromised by Schiff and is unable to ask him any tough follow up questions to this or any other topic https://t.co/lXorsetup4
— Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) September 7, 2020
Literally Sciff has lied on CNN and in leaks for 3 yrs. Nothing he pushed was true! He tried to hide his lies behind "classified info" until DNI declassified it. https://t.co/Tc1bvnVUg5
— Gary (@garyalan82) September 7, 2020
And CNN keeps gladly having Schiff on to peddle his utter BS without ever calling him out.
Why does Schiff constantly run interference for China? https://t.co/FEO4yOImB3
— media critic (@mediacriticIII) September 7, 2020
When Adam Schiff accuses you of lying, 💯 percent guarantee that he is the one lying as he's a proven #liarinchief https://t.co/nEJqB5WDoV
— cornfan (@cornfan) September 7, 2020
The science on that is settled.