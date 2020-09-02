Nancy Pelosi getting caught on security camera video entering a salon has some in the media chasing what they think is the real story by asking legal questions about surveillance cameras instead of focusing on the House Speaker’s rank “rules for thee but not for me” hypocrisy.

The Trump War Room helped sum things up in just a few seconds with this side-by-side video. Roll the Hypocrisy-Cam:

On the left: Nancy Pelosi today shaming Americans, saying "you must wear your mask." On the right: Nancy Pelosi yesterday violating covid rules for salons and not wearing a mask. https://t.co/vUfa9fsCsT pic.twitter.com/aUveM3Fn9m — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 1, 2020

Lucky for Pelosi she’s got a large segment of the media running cover for her.

Whatever she did I'm sure it was "for the children," as it always is. No more out of touch career politician than #NancyPelosi. https://t.co/IF3X02bNQh — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) September 2, 2020

While in SF this weekend doing an event I watched the local news, which included a segment w San Franciscans who were financially devastated by the shutdown. It does NOT HAVE to be this way. THINK before you vote. Stop putting crazy people into positions of power.#VoteRed Nov 3rd https://t.co/c4Cldz439G — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) September 2, 2020

She is such a hypocrite. https://t.co/NGvss13Sqt — Kristin Hall (@KangarooJoy) September 2, 2020

