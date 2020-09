The moderators for the scheduled presidential debates have been announced, and the leadoff moderator will be Fox News’ Chris Wallace:

And with that, Washington Post non-conservative “conservative” Jennifer Rubin thinks one of the candidates might be too scared to show up (no, not Joe):

Chris wallace- just fabulous. See if Trump shows up. 100.. 93… — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 2, 2020

Er, OK. Dems (including Nancy Pelosi) have been indicating that they don’t think Biden should debate Trump, but sure, go ahead and pretend Trump’s the one who doesn’t want to take the stage.

You mean like that time when Trump didn't show up for his interview with Wallace? Oh, my bad, that was Biden. He wouldn't even accept an invitation from Wallace to be interviewed. Shows like a #NoShow to me. — Jerry Rosen (@Shortrosen) September 2, 2020

Back in July, Chris Wallace noted that Donald Trump had taken a full hour to answer his questions, but Joe Biden wouldn’t “come out of his basement” and submit to an interview. But people like Rubin will insinuate that Trump’s the one too afraid to answer Wallace’s questions.