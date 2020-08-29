UH OH! Dan Crenshaw’s take on the Dems’ election strategy has triggered a Resistance meltdown

Posted at 5:17 pm on August 29, 2020 by Doug P.

Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw shared some thoughts about the Democrat strategy as the November election gets closer:

For many, Rep. Crenshaw hit the nail on the head:

However, the blowback from the Left started almost immediately. This is just a sampling:

Related:

‘Heartbreaking thread’ of photos from reporter’s walk through Kenosha doesn’t align with Joe Biden slamming Trump for sending federal agents to ‘peaceful protests’


