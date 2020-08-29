The morning after Sen. Rand Paul and his wife (and others) were attacked, harassed and intimidated by an unhinged mob after President Trump’s acceptance speech Thursday night, Chris Hayes defended that behavior and claimed to have said something similar during the Tea Party protests:

Yep, that’s exactly what Hayes said during the Tea Party protests at the start of Obama’s first term.

Wait, no it isn’t:

Not shockingly, Hayes’ take back then was not quite like the one he remembers:

As usual, what progressives like Hayes say happened and what actually happened tend to be two very different things.

