The morning after Sen. Rand Paul and his wife (and others) were attacked, harassed and intimidated by an unhinged mob after President Trump’s acceptance speech Thursday night, Chris Hayes defended that behavior and claimed to have said something similar during the Tea Party protests:

I remember saying this during the Tea Party protests, and I"ll say it now: screaming at elected officials is quite literally one of the blessings of liberty and living in a free society. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) August 28, 2020

Yep, that’s exactly what Hayes said during the Tea Party protests at the start of Obama’s first term.

Wait, no it isn’t:

Not shockingly, Hayes’ take back then was not quite like the one he remembers:

I think this is a poor description of what happened with Paul. Someone threw a bike at him and shoved a police officer at the ground to try to get to him. But let's see what else Chris Hayes was actually saying during this time. Make sure you check out my next tweet. https://t.co/V3g457J9Ma — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 28, 2020

Chris Hayes on Tea Party protests in 2009: "I can imagine that it`s difficult to sort of conduct any kind of public discourse, any kind of…democratic politics in the face of this sort of implacable, bullying, braying and intimidation" pic.twitter.com/QwcYnFQwym — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 28, 2020

As usual, what progressives like Hayes say happened and what actually happened tend to be two very different things.

