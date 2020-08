The Biden campaign launched a new ad this week targeting certain areas of the country, and in it the Democrat nominee claims Trump “put American on the sidelines” economically. The ad shows empty stadiums, beaches and churches:

That’s nothing short of laughable. Just this month Biden said that the government shutdowns didn’t go far enough, and he also said that as president he’d be more than willing to back a second round of shutdowns:

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said, if elected, he would be willing to shut down the country again should there be a second wave of coronavirus in the US and scientists recommend the move to slow its spread https://t.co/ecphP4XW7d — CNN (@CNN) August 22, 2020

The Biden campaign really hopes voters are dumb:

New Biden Ads: Show big empty stadiums in battleground states and superimpose “Trump shut things down.” Biden convention pledge: “I’ll shut the entire economy down.” 🙄🙄🙄 — Kevin McCullough (@KMCRadio) August 29, 2020

Isn’t it ironic…

Delusional Biden thinks if he were POTUS he would have shut everything down sooner and longer to save us from coronavirus yet somehow the economy would have soared to new heights. — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) August 29, 2020

Biden running an ad saying Trump is why sports stadiums are empty while threatening harsher shutdowns if elected. Can you imagine being stupid enough to square that? — smdlinks (@smdlinks) August 29, 2020

What? #Biden campaign ads focus on empty stadiums and blame #Trump for it! Yet Joe also faults @potus for not wearing a mask or social distancing. Classic example of Biden trying to have it both ways. #2020Election #politics #politicstoday — Bill Saunders (@Billradman) August 28, 2020

And to a large degree the media will allow him to have it both ways.