This week has brought with it an increasing number of Democrats coming out against violence and looting that’s taken place in some American cities. What’s the reason for the sudden simultaneous shift? Buck Sexton shared what he thinks is and isn’t a factor for the condemnations of rioting:

Always remember: it wasn’t the rioting, looting, burned out buildings or dead bodies in the streets that made Democrats pump the brakes a little on BLM- It was the polls finally turning against them. Nothing matters to the libs but power. pic.twitter.com/aYeUDRDMU2 — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) August 27, 2020



And CNN hosts admitted just as much earlier this week!

Now that CNN's Don Lemon has warned about how the burning-looting-murdering (blm) riots are turning voters away from the DemNut Party, it will be amazing if the rioting stops! @realDonaldTrump @marklevinshow @TuckerCarlson https://t.co/eUeioLsRHi — LeBon Travel Culture (@LeBonTravel) August 27, 2020

***

Related:

Polling emergency! Add Joe Biden to the list of Dems coming out today against ‘needless violence’

‘Full retreat’! DC mayor condemning mob shown in viral video harassing diners indicates ‘the polls came out’ (and they’re BAD for Dems)