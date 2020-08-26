If it couldn’t possibly be any more obvious that the RNC is having a far better week than the Democrats did with their convention, Barack Obama’s 2012 campaign manager Jim Messina provided this assessment of the Republican convention so far:

I am so sick of hearing pundints laud the RNCC production look and feel. Stalin also put on a pretty show, didn't make the message any better. — Jim Messina (@Messina2012) August 26, 2020

Well, there it is.

Rs are definitely having a good week when we go right from zero to 1937 show trials. https://t.co/x8nS6x6uZN — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) August 26, 2020

Admiring Stalin's productions isn't something I would tout. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) August 26, 2020

I'll give you props for dropping a Stalin reference instead of the usual go-to Hitler. That said, cry harder. https://t.co/LVbT9pwq5N — RBe (@RBPundit) August 26, 2020

what's the Stalin version of Godwin's law called? https://t.co/PBKUf6zLgb — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 26, 2020

We don’t remember any Democrats mocking a slick production and comparing it to Stalin a few years ago:

I prefer Greek columns, tbh. — CLA (@ConservativeLA) August 26, 2020

Et tu, Jim? Y'all are the ones who put Obama on stage in a wannabe Forum. Let he who has not erected a foam column cast the first convention stone. https://t.co/cezLl8XLMN pic.twitter.com/650Pta2p4A — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) August 26, 2020

How soon the Dems forget!

People tend to bring up Hitler and Stalin when they are losing an argument. https://t.co/FfrlHQbxBz — Founding Fodders (@FoundingFodders) August 26, 2020

Just admit it, the Dem convention was a crap show compared to the RNCC https://t.co/6rssflt555 — Tejas Conservative (@TXGaryM) August 26, 2020

It’s even more amazing when you remember that Messina got exactly what he was hoping for in 2016:

https://t.co/aLGrCPC7HT — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 26, 2020

LOL! Talk about backfire.