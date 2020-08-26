In late July, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said she was happy to report that federal officers would be leaving Portland, and indicated that as a result the violence they allegedly brought with them would also go away:

Fast forward nearly one month, and something doesn’t quite add up, because the feds have been gone for weeks and the governor issued a plea:

Wait, it wasn’t the federal officers who were causing a violent reaction? Shocker!

Trending

Also, it’s almost as if the Dems have seen some polls:

It’s pathetic that’s the reason they’d like the rioting to stop.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: antifaoregonportlandrioting