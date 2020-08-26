In late July, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said she was happy to report that federal officers would be leaving Portland, and indicated that as a result the violence they allegedly brought with them would also go away:

After my discussions with VP Pence and others, the federal government has agreed to withdraw federal officers from Portland. They have acted as an occupying force & brought violence. Starting tomorrow, all Customs and Border Protection & ICE officers will leave downtown Portland.

Fast forward nearly one month, and something doesn’t quite add up, because the feds have been gone for weeks and the governor issued a plea:

Let me be clear: It’s time for the violence and vandalism to end so Portland can focus on the important work to be done to achieve real change for racial justice. Those who have committed acts of violence will be held accountable. — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) August 25, 2020

Wait, it wasn’t the federal officers who were causing a violent reaction? Shocker!

Hold on a minute, I thought that after the federal LEO's left, there wasn't any reason for the riots to be violent. That's what you guys said. "Trump's fault," remember? https://t.co/4Fn5MxyFhy — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 26, 2020

Also, it’s almost as if the Dems have seen some polls:

There's a universal about-face on the rioting this morning. I suspect it has something to do with recently released poll numbers. https://t.co/s5TRam2g5E — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) August 26, 2020

Let me be clear: It's been months of this crap and coward Democrats like you are only FINALLY speaking now because you saw what the riots are doing to your poll numbers. https://t.co/cwPTMki4X0 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) August 26, 2020

It’s pathetic that’s the reason they’d like the rioting to stop.

It took them this long to realize that people hate rioting https://t.co/zemw8fBNgX — Tim Pool (@Timcast) August 26, 2020

Took only three months of nightly violence for Kate to finally hit the last straw. Good work. https://t.co/vb9aZ2w83W — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) August 26, 2020