We told you earlier about Bette Midler mocking Melania Trump’s accent during her RNC speech last night, but Kathy Griffin took that up a notch:

That kind of super-classy take is not unexpected from somebody like Griffin, but Playboy’s White House reporter and CNN analyst Brian Karem totally agreed:

You can just feel the “objectivity” in this particular journo.

Not to mention Democrat activist.

And some of them wonder why many people laugh so hard when they refer to themselves as “journalists”:

They never apply their own rules to themselves.

Karem seems to be everything he accuses Trump of:

Obligatory:

