On MSNBC Monday night, Rachel Maddow tried to make a mockery out of a statement from President Trump over the weekend while some of her colleagues joined in rolling their eyes:

MSNBC breaks in to #RNC2020 to fact check Trump, noting the convalescent plasma approval he touted "is against the recommendation of FDA scientists and the NIH and Dr. Fauci." pic.twitter.com/mNbcMD2WIQ — The American Independent (@AmerIndependent) August 25, 2020

Fauci was against that?

Ummm Fauci did a video about this weeks ago. — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Text TRUMP to 88022 (@juliew38138) August 25, 2020

The Trump campaign then carpet-bombed Maddow’s segment with reality checks:

Fauci told Americans less than two weeks ago to donate plasma He literally recorded a video asking people to do it https://t.co/pntF7JnCF6 pic.twitter.com/gPyjH9rODP — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) August 25, 2020

Collins called blood plasma "promising" and encouraged people to donate four days agohttps://t.co/VbOx1iV8XU — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) August 25, 2020

The FDA clearly said yesterday that the best science supported an emergency authorization https://t.co/snP1AgZs4T pic.twitter.com/bbCFDnCHLJ — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) August 25, 2020

There's an entire HHS webpage w/ testimonials from the nation's top public health officials encouraging people to donate blood plasma and touting its promise FDA Commissioner Hahn

Surgeon General Adams

CDC Director Redfield

Secretary Azar

Admiral Giroirhttps://t.co/1ys2IWeOYR pic.twitter.com/9XwUZTstx8 — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) August 25, 2020

The usual lesson applies for Dems:

Don’t let facts get in the way of a good fact check! — SongQ 🇺🇸 (@BbobClark) August 25, 2020

