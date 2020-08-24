The Republican National Convention began this morning, and it’s a mixture of in-person and online events. Delegates are gathered in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the RNC has said they were all tested for coronavirus before and after arriving on the site.

However, the media is already helping sound the alarm:

Maybe if the Republicans called it a protest that would make things automatically safer?

And with that, it’s already about the media:

Maybe they can take that up with their employers.

