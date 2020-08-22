For months now the nation has heard calls from the Left to “defund the police,” however this week has brought with it signs that the opposite could happen.
First off, if you thought “defund the police” would catch on anywhere, it’d be Seattle. But that city’s mayor gave a sign that might not be in the cards:
BREAKING: Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan will veto the revised 2020 budget approved by the City Council that would cut up to 100 police officers. https://t.co/XIEWIPPTWM
— The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) August 21, 2020
Tags: Defund the policeSeattle