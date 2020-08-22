For months now the nation has heard calls from the Left to “defund the police,” however this week has brought with it signs that the opposite could happen.

First off, if you thought “defund the police” would catch on anywhere, it’d be Seattle. But that city’s mayor gave a sign that might not be in the cards:

Meanwhile in Minneapolis, the riots and those who participated might want the police defunded, but because of them an increase in funds is required:

And on top of that, as we told you earlier, that’s Joe Biden saying he doesn’t want to defund the police (while laughably claiming Trump does).

All in all it’s been a fairly bad week for those calling to “defund the police.”

