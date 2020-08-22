As we told you earlier, Snopes went above and beyond the call of “fact-checker” duty to rule a claim from President Trump as false when in fact they admitted it was true.

Next up in the spin parade: The Associated Press:

That’s certainly a bit better than the Snopes approach, but it still leaves plenty to be desired:

That pretty much sums up what happened.

Fact-checkers must have to take a lot of Dramamine to avoid getting nauseous from all their spin.

“False (but kinda true)” is the fact-checker way in the era of Trump.

Tags: Associated PressDemocratic Conventionfact checkPledge of Allegiance