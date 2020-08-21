In the last few months it’s become abundantly clear why it’s so easy for certain state governors to issue overreaching edicts and ask people to sacrifice: Because they have no intention of actually living by the rules they set for everybody else.
Today’s case-in-point is this report about California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his previous promise to join other state workers in taking a pay cut:
Earlier this year, Gov. Newsom ordered state workers to take a 10% cut to their salaries & he pledged to also take a cut. But the @sacbee_news found Newsom has been withdrawing his full monthly salary of $17,479. His staff blamed an “administrative error”. https://t.co/rZt9AuBUhL
Hey, at least they haven’t blamed Trump (at least not yet).
I have my shocked face on right now. Lol! https://t.co/T1acBXjFWK
Yep, so do we.
Oops. https://t.co/9V9NAKslBj
Gosh darn those "administrative errors" huh @GavinNewsom https://t.co/Iurj8ZmGmR
It's like when his vineyard could remain open during the pandemic. https://t.co/MgUhNqLaNo
So… this "administrative error" is going to be fully corrected retroactively… right?
RIGHT?!#PayUpChump https://t.co/AN0Znhnwns
Sounds like something Newsom should have pointed out the first paycheck he was issued instead of waiting for someone else to expose. https://t.co/rdPnlRueeC
For thee but not for me should be the dnc slogan https://t.co/ijEwgmYVHT
Bet he's had electricity at both his home and his winery this whole time, too. https://t.co/rkWdsDim3S
That sounds like a safe bet.