During Bill Clinton’s video address to the Democratic convention last night, the former president took swipes at Donald Trump for not having due respect for the Oval Office that he occupies.

On Fox News’ “The Five” this evening, Greg Gutfeld shredded Clinton’s lecture. This was a brutal takedown:

That was just an across the board OUCH… for Clinton (both of them) AND the DNC.

