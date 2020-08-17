To cap off night number one of the Democratic convention, Michelle Obama, after several minutes of launching one political attack after another on Trump and Republicans, said this:

"But enough of you know me by now. You know that I tell you exactly what I'm feeling, you know I hate politics. But you also know that I care about this nation." — @MichelleObama pic.twitter.com/xlail2F0gi — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) August 18, 2020

For somebody who hates politics, she sure seems comfortable delivering the narrative-based slams. But of course with Democrat political rhetoric comes with it the required accompanying lack of self-awareness, as evidenced by the former first lady’s attempt to slam Trump for “kids in cages”:

Michelle Obama: "They watch in horror as children are torn from their families and thrown in cages." pic.twitter.com/sU3cAO3kyv — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 18, 2020

Really? Ok…

Nobody tell @MichelleObama who built those cages pic.twitter.com/IepTNsApUB — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 18, 2020

Being a Democrat (or any of their mainstream media cheerleaders) means having an incredibly short memory.

Your husband did that tho… https://t.co/qT7h82sLSv — Nancy S (@nancy_s31) August 18, 2020

Whyyyy didn’t she tell her husband she had a problem with it?! — Miss CiCi Marie (@MissCCMarie) August 18, 2020

The Obamas were certainly aided by a media that was hibernating during their years in the White House.

Saying that takes some incredible nerve… — It's all a joke (@thatlife14) August 18, 2020

The gaslighting is unreal. First of all, the vast majority of children displaced from adults they cross with are trafficked, not only for sex, but as drug mules, where gangs insert illicit substances into the private areas of the children and run them across the border… https://t.co/MHlrVqtiHy — Jeremy Smithson 🇺🇸🗽⚖️ "In Vindiciam Libertatis" (@1776Jeremy) August 18, 2020

She must not remember her husband putting those kids in cages. https://t.co/mzLZePO6zn — Dave Spielman (@PuckheadDad) August 18, 2020

Didn't her husband start that practice? https://t.co/PKoIJALWXM — Progged (@progged) August 18, 2020

Folks, Do not let these fools lie to you! Enough. This happened under Obama. I cannot sit back and let people be told blatant lies. How can you insult one admin while you were the first lady in the admin that started this? https://t.co/rL6T0yPxDd — Official Simonetti Source (@SimonettiSource) August 18, 2020

Dems know they can get away with it because there aren’t any major outlets who will call them out on it.