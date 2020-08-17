To cap off night number one of the Democratic convention, Michelle Obama, after several minutes of launching one political attack after another on Trump and Republicans, said this:

For somebody who hates politics, she sure seems comfortable delivering the narrative-based slams. But of course with Democrat political rhetoric comes with it the required accompanying lack of self-awareness, as evidenced by the former first lady’s attempt to slam Trump for “kids in cages”:

Really? Ok…

Being a Democrat (or any of their mainstream media cheerleaders) means having an incredibly short memory.

The Obamas were certainly aided by a media that was hibernating during their years in the White House.

Dems know they can get away with it because there aren’t any major outlets who will call them out on it.

Tags: 2020 electionborder securityDemocrat conventionDonald Trumpillegal immigrationMichelle Obama