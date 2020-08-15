The U.N. Security Council gave the thumb’s down to the Trump administration’s request to extend the arms embargo against Iran:

It’s “embarrassing” for the United Nations, not the Trump administration. In any case, Ben Rhodes immediately came to the defense… of Iran and the UNSC:

Well, it’s certainly clear who’s side he’s on.

Trending

Rhodes will take that little “victory.”

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ben RhodesDonald TrumpIranMike PompeoUnited Nations