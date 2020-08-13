In the past, Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden has said that President Trump is basically an authoritarian wannabe:

Donald Trump is echoing his authoritarian heroes, again—this time using China's anti-democracy talking points to describe the peaceful protests in Hong Kong as "riots." It's shameful. When people suffering under oppression look to the U.S. for hope, Trump has nothing to offer. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 2, 2019

And that’s why it’s ironic when Trump gets slammed by the Left for not overstepping his authority when it comes to coronavirus-related mandates. Today’s example is Joe Biden and Kamala Harris calling for a nationwide mask mandate. President Trump tore apart that idea this afternoon at the White House:

President Trump rips Joe Biden for calling for a national mask mandate: "I trust the American people and the governors want to do the right thing to make the smart decisions and Joe doesn't… Joe doesn't know too much." pic.twitter.com/kLtKPv8K1T — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 13, 2020

Biden will no doubt fire back at Trump’s comments without taking note of why it causes so many to roll their eyes:

It's interesting how Dems whine about Trump's lack of authoritarianism while simultaneously whining that Trump's an authoritarian. — Victor Tango Kilo (@GenghisKhet) August 13, 2020

Yeah, we noticed that too!