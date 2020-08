Because of the coronavirus outbreak and other issues, changes have been made to make upcoming bar exams in Louisiana all-remote:

The Louisiana Supreme Court issued an Order Wednesday announcing modifications to the method of administering the August 24, 2020, and October 10, 2020, Louisiana Bar Exam due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. https://t.co/B4WK4FLTqj

But what will some of those “modifications” be? Check out some of the details about what will be allowed:

Louisiana Supreme Court finds "it is not feasible to administer the remote bar examinations

utilizing the current software vendor." As a result, exam will be completely open book. Test-takers will have to email answers. They are on the honor system.https://t.co/43p1kdTuCn pic.twitter.com/h7q44dRDka — Josh Blackman (@JoshMBlackman) August 12, 2020

What could possibly go wrong?

Now I can finally stop being a "Twitter lawyer" and be a real one. https://t.co/tFLlT2vCpt — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) August 12, 2020

Right?

Prospective lawyers on the honor system? Hilarious — Chris (@HPpetition) August 12, 2020

Some personal news: I will soon be practicing law in Louisiana https://t.co/7jgyJdMe2U — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) August 12, 2020

The last clause should have been: WHEREAS, If you can't pass the bar under these circumstances, please consider an alternate profession. https://t.co/BCiXx4jn5M — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) August 12, 2020

You can’t make this stuff up folks.