Almost two weeks ago video circulated of some members of the destructive mob in Portland, Oregon burning Bibles.

The New York Times “fact check” has found that it wasn’t a “stack” of Bibles (as was originally reported) and that the story is mostly a Russian disinformation campaign. Byron York was among those rolling their eyes at this latest spin effort:

But ABC News White House correspondent Jonathan Karl came to the defense of the Times’ fact check:

Coming from the MSM that was very expected, and York’s not buying it:

Yes, the Times was very clearly downplaying what happened. Gee, why could that be?

Just imagine the media reaction at a similar scenario with different books.

Yep.

