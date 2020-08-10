Earlier we told you that President Trump tweeted that he’s narrowed down possible locations for his RNC acceptance speech to the White House, or Gettysburg National Park.

Rob Reiner put some historical ignorance on display in order to try and take a “racism” swipe at Trump, and you just knew CNN could be counted on to take a similar approach:

CNN's Jeremy Diamond claims without evidence that Trump might have his speech in Gettysburg because he loves the Confederacy: "This is a President who has consistently positions himself as a defender of Confederate symbols and monuments to Confederate generals." pic.twitter.com/cqKxbINsBx — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 10, 2020

DIAMOND: But that can be controversial too, particularly because this is a President who has consistently positions [sic] himself as a defender of Confederate symbols and monuments to Confederate generals. PAM BROWN: Yeah, that's a fair point to make. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 10, 2020

Jeremy also did this in the 1:00 p.m. Eastern hour, even conceding that Gettysburg was a place where the Confederacy lost, but it's still controversial because Trump ❤️ the Confederacy. This is brought to you by the same news media that's asked whether he's okay the North won. pic.twitter.com/sckfUcJrGn — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 10, 2020

CNN’s correspondent, Jeremy Diamond, doesn’t think that was properly framed:

@ me next time. That's not even close to what I said. I pointed out it would be a controversial pick because of the President's defense of Confederate symbols & monuments — not that it would be his reason for picking the site. — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) August 10, 2020

The whole point is that Gettysburg isn’t in any way a Confederate symbol or celebration — quite the opposite.

I know you have a narrative to push, but you admitted in your 1 pm shot they LOST the battle. The Union WON, so why invoke the Confederacy? Trump's speeches in July weren't even about them. Imagine someone saying Trump's speech at Normandy was about the Nazis (h/t: @JoelPollak) — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 10, 2020

Being CNN, they just can’t help themselves. Just wait until Brian Stelter and the other hacks at DNCNN get hold of the story.

Dude take the L and read a history book — commonsense (@commonsense258) August 10, 2020

Dude, you lost. Admit it and move on. — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) August 10, 2020

Nah, it actually makes perfect historical sense: Gettysburg was the site of one of the Democratic Party's greatest ever defeats. — Brent Skilton (@brent_skilton) August 10, 2020

Jeremy, just take the "L" on this one. — Zevi Fischer (@ZeviFischer) August 10, 2020

Gettysburg isn't really famous for Union president's speeches. https://t.co/MXrGqvWUxc — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 10, 2020

If only a great Republican President had delivered an address at Gettysburg. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Ohio Guy. (@thekinner) August 10, 2020

Trump has truly driven all of these people insane — Mauty480 (@Mauty480) August 10, 2020

