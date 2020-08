As the speculation continues to swirl around the identity of Joe Biden’s eventual running-mate, the reports of who’s being considered continue to flow:

Breaking: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer traveled to Delaware last weekend to meet with Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee's first known in-person session with a potential running mate as he nears decision. She visited Biden Sunday, 2 high-ranking Mich. Ds tell @AP

Other names mentioned have been Susan Rice and Sen. Kamala Harris.

Who will Biden (or whoever’s doing the choosing) pick? During a bike ride today, Biden said a choice has been made and tossed in a little joke afterward:

NEW: @JoeBiden tells @pdoocy he has selected a running mate — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) August 8, 2020

BREAKING: Joe Biden has reportedly selected a running mate. — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 8, 2020

Stay tuned!

