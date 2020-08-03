CNN hosts’ obsessions with Fox News haven’t lessened at all in recent months. As a matter of fact it’s gotten worse, and now Fox News viewership is being used to possibly decide what percentage of their viewers are racist based on what they do and don’t watch:

Gee, what’s the implication there?

Washington Post “conservative” Jennifer Rubin saw where Stelter was trying to take that and decided to be blunter:

Stelter will no doubt appreciate Rubin for taking it where he clearly wanted his tweets to go.

Rubin was just “helping”:

But “RACIST” or something.

