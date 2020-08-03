CNN hosts’ obsessions with Fox News haven’t lessened at all in recent months. As a matter of fact it’s gotten worse, and now Fox News viewership is being used to possibly decide what percentage of their viewers are racist based on what they do and don’t watch:

Thread: Fox News normally has a big, steady daytime audience. Example: Wednesday's 9am and 3pm hours both had 1.7 mil viewers. But Thursday was different — because many, many Fox viewers changed the channel during the John Lewis funeral. (1/3) — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 3, 2020

Fox had nearly 1.9 mil viewers in the 9am hour, but once the funeral began, viewership collapsed: 825,000 viewers in the 11am hour, 540,000 in the 1pm hour. CNN & MSNBC gained audience, which is normal during a big event (2/3) pic.twitter.com/FjMPhnJvts — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 3, 2020

After Obama's eulogy for Lewis, Fox viewers started to come back… The network averaged 595,000 viewers in the 2pm hour, 1.1 mil at 3pm, 1.4 mil at 4pm. Yet more evidence that Fox has totally demonized Democrats? (3/3) https://t.co/HNqj8Qz1UE — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 3, 2020

Key point I should clarify: Fox News carried the entire funeral live, wall to wall, just like all the major networks. It provided a feed for Fox local stations too. The funeral clearly caused some of the Fox "base" to change the channel or turn off the TV. https://t.co/fpiI9LmPf8 https://t.co/uybXYktUrI — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 3, 2020

Gee, what’s the implication there?

Whatever could Brian possibly be leading to? https://t.co/boUUsJiZht — Cameron Cruz (@c_cruzzer) August 3, 2020

Washington Post “conservative” Jennifer Rubin saw where Stelter was trying to take that and decided to be blunter:

because they harbor deeply racist views: https://t.co/vh8EoUCqiP — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 3, 2020

Stelter will no doubt appreciate Rubin for taking it where he clearly wanted his tweets to go.

Because you didn't want to watch the elites at a funeral while the rest of the country cannot bury their dead or attend church, you're a racist. https://t.co/mJ1pak7t61 — I Might Be Donna (@Crypsis12) August 3, 2020

According to Jennifer, if you didn't tune in the entirety of John Lewis funeral, you "harbor deeply racist views" https://t.co/CVwKPQPyWC — LlamaLlama (@BethieBeemer) August 3, 2020

Or, hey, maybe Fox News viewers didn't want to hear a Democrat rally masquerading as a funeral! 🙃 — Matt✝️ (@Mlatham4Jesus) August 3, 2020

Rubin was just “helping”:

I see Brian’s moved on from calling

Fox hosts white supremacists to

calling Fox viewers racist. https://t.co/jw0QcdV7ur — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) August 3, 2020

BREAKING: Liberal finds it surprising Fox News viewers don't want to watch what became a Democratic lobbying event. https://t.co/f7B0oJU7Og — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) August 3, 2020

But “RACIST” or something.