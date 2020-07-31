Today Dr. Anthony Fauci was among those testifying before a select congressional committee on the coronavirus, and GOP Rep. Jim Jordan asked him if the government should limit protests as they have limited other businesses and activities in the name of public safety. Dr. Fauci did quickly say that mass protest contribute to the spread of COVID-19, but Jordan found other direct answers harder to come by:

Can’t go to church.

Can’t go to work.

Can’t go to school. Even Dr. Fauci says protesting is dangerous. But Democrats encourage people to riot and protest in the streets. pic.twitter.com/78Dyjkt6D6 — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) July 31, 2020

Wow Rep. @Jim_Jordan GRILLS Dr. Fauci on whether protests are increasing the spread of the virus. Watch This 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DHxSs7lDUH — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 31, 2020

Wow, that was something.

Initially I wanted to believe the best of Dr. Fauci. With this exchange, however, Fauci has declared himself as little more than a craven political hack. People are dying because of the destruction Fauci hath wrought. Sad. https://t.co/jC67EUa293 — Dr. Milton Wolf (@MiltonWolfMD) July 31, 2020

Fauci testimony further confirms locksdowns are political — and that he is political. #ConstitutionOverCoronavirus https://t.co/Xm7GFYb2Iu — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) July 31, 2020

Democrats reacting with glee whenever there’s bad news on the economic front is the single best indicator that many shutdowns have been based on pure politics.