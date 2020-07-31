Today Dr. Anthony Fauci was among those testifying before a select congressional committee on the coronavirus, and GOP Rep. Jim Jordan asked him if the government should limit protests as they have limited other businesses and activities in the name of public safety. Dr. Fauci did quickly say that mass protest contribute to the spread of COVID-19, but Jordan found other direct answers harder to come by:

Wow, that was something.

Democrats reacting with glee whenever there’s bad news on the economic front is the single best indicator that many shutdowns have been based on pure politics.

Tags: churchcoronavirusCOVID-19Dr. Anthony FauciRep. Jim Jordanschools