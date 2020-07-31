Yesterday, news of the death of Herman Cain brought the partisan ghouls out of the woodwork. Even Reuters joined in with their disgraceful headline about Cain’s death.

We can now add CNN’s Chris Cuomo to the list:

Why are we not surprised?

Self-awareness obviously isn’t a Cuomo strong suit, as Greg Gutfeld and Nick Searcy noted:

The level of shamelessness is staggering.

One final note for Dems getting their ghoul on over Cain’s death:

