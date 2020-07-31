Yesterday, news of the death of Herman Cain brought the partisan ghouls out of the woodwork. Even Reuters joined in with their disgraceful headline about Cain’s death.

We can now add CNN’s Chris Cuomo to the list:

Cuomo blames Trump for killing Herman Cain: "I wish that this President have no peace until he thinks about what he's exposing people to. He didn't even mention that Mr. Cain was at his rally among the maskless masses…Maybe he didn't get it there. Sure as hell didn't help" pic.twitter.com/9VZsFJTspH — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 31, 2020

Why are we not surprised?

FULL COMMENTS: "The virus is rapidly swallowing us. All colors, all stripes, all creeds. It just took a former presidential candidate, Herman Cain. Yes, he supported the President. The President says he was good friend of his. We wish his family well & we wish that he rest…. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 31, 2020

…in peace & I wish that this President have no peace until he thinks about what he's exposing people to. He didn't even mention that Mr. Cain was at his rally among the maskless masses, right before he was diagnosed. Now, maybe he didn't get it there. Sure as hell didn't help." — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 31, 2020

Self-awareness obviously isn’t a Cuomo strong suit, as Greg Gutfeld and Nick Searcy noted:

hey @ChrisCuomo andrew cuomo allowed covid patients into rest homes where thousands were exposed and died. that sure as hell didn't help, either. (this bozo makes it too easy). https://t.co/qcGG0synyJ — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) July 31, 2020

Good thing he wasn't in a nursing home in a state run by your stupid brother, Fredo. https://t.co/M20WKeoK8P — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) July 31, 2020

The level of shamelessness is staggering.

His brother killed thousands of senior citizens so sit down and shut up…spare us your crap!! — Conservativ American (@JustConservativ) July 31, 2020

“The Fredo” should scrutinize his own brother . . . . . pic.twitter.com/41Ziqb2zYV — ColonelUSAR (@ColonelUSAR) July 31, 2020

Guy whose brother sent infect elderly people back into nursing homes weighs in https://t.co/x8PZ95XgM7 — H Diamond (@iownmyownmind) July 31, 2020

Ghouls. There's no other word for it. https://t.co/x3fIk8oa6c — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) July 31, 2020

What about a guy who left quarantine early to check on his second home in the Hamptons? Should he get peace? — El Skipito Bandito (@LordBarak) July 31, 2020

One final note for Dems getting their ghoul on over Cain’s death:

Flagging this for you, @ChrisCuomo since you wondered whether Trump gave it to him via the Tulsa rally https://t.co/xl6tj0WsJj https://t.co/sOyr5u5KuO — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 31, 2020

