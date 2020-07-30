When it comes to coronavirus-related journalism, what isn’t reported is sometimes as telling as what is. CNN helps demonstrated that on a daily basis. Here’s an “analysis” that shows how it’s done — or isn’t done as it were:

Despite the grim numbers and stern warnings, some Americans have chosen to return to pre-pandemic habits, ditching guidelines and attending parties. https://t.co/dQvo5AV6Qc — CNN (@CNN) July 29, 2020

Really? Just parties? Read the story and you’ll find a glaring omission:

Seriously, @CNN …you aren't even gonna MENTION the protests and riots? https://t.co/MXpWJ7BavY — Hello, my name is (@j_grouchy) July 30, 2020

They don’t call ’em “DNCNN” for nothing!

CNN weirdly omits mentions of one very specific type of gathering from report on how “large gatherings are fueling rising Covid-19 cases.”https://t.co/cTslpaVtx9 — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) July 30, 2020

Must have been an oversight. — Just June (@MissJitter) July 30, 2020

a whoopsie-daisy! — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) July 30, 2020

Just an oversight, we’re sure! And the same is true for different CNN stories:

This is opinion, not news. No mention of the impact of riots or other factors.. Nope. It's all Trumps fault. Talk about wearing blinders.. or maybe big Pharm is increasing CNN incomes?https://t.co/1tFowZfdKl — PA libertarian (@libertarianInPA) July 30, 2020

CNN mentioned large parties and anti-lockdown protests, but no other kinds of protests (or riots for that matter). Shocker!