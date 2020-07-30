When it comes to coronavirus-related journalism, what isn’t reported is sometimes as telling as what is. CNN helps demonstrated that on a daily basis. Here’s an “analysis” that shows how it’s done — or isn’t done as it were:

Really? Just parties? Read the story and you’ll find a glaring omission:

They don’t call ’em “DNCNN” for nothing!

Just an oversight, we’re sure! And the same is true for different CNN stories:

CNN mentioned large parties and anti-lockdown protests, but no other kinds of protests (or riots for that matter). Shocker!

