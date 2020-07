Video taken in New York City recently showing plainclothes officers taking a woman into custody and loading her into an unmarked van had MSNBC’s Chris Hayes letting everybody know they were witnessing a kidnapping:

Really? NBC News crime reporter Tom Winter looked at it a different way:

It could also be undercover detectives from a warrant squad making an arrest with probable cause for someone wanted for 5 specific crimes wearing visible weapons and vests in a car immediately surrounded by uniformed police officers with NYPD written on the back. https://t.co/CsKt5QMSmZ — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) July 29, 2020

That sounds a little more accurate than “kidnapping”:

NBC News dunking on MSNBC anchor 👀👀 https://t.co/tiOx0O9a8M — Watchdog (@LibWatchdog) July 29, 2020

This. Not everything has to be a cause for alarm. The default desire to pin it against the establishment is ill judged. https://t.co/h5l0CB3qEu — Sam Fox (@notthatsamfox) July 29, 2020

NBC News investigative correspondent fact-checking MSNBC host https://t.co/SfzG42Xe50 — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 29, 2020

However, Hayes remains mostly unconvinced:

Maybe? Seems there are ways to make this arrest that are not this. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) July 29, 2020

There was a cordon pf uniformed bicycle cops surrounding the event. Don’t. React. To. Internet. Clips. — Fr. Bill Dailey, CSC (@wrdcsc) July 29, 2020

They weren’t surrounded it. They were there w the protest and then came in after. There are actual eyewitnesses who were there! — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) July 29, 2020

Sounds like Hayes is going to cling to “kidnapping.”