The leaders of four tech giants answering questions before a House committee today got off to an ironic start:

Irony alert – the #Techhearing on Capitol Hill has had to recess for ten minutes to fix a problem with the technical feed of one of the witnesses 🙂 Four of the biggest names in tech are being grillled by lawmakers… — Suzanne Lynch (@suzannelynch1) July 29, 2020

Tech problems at the tech hearing? Perfect.

But things soon got back on track. One of the members of Congress asking questions was GOP Rep. Jim Jordan, who delivered heavy criticism of political bias at tech companies:

Big tech’s out to get conservatives. It’s time they face the consequences. pic.twitter.com/jfPRPL1rZ1 — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) July 29, 2020

Jordan then had a fairly straightforward question for the CEO of Alphabet Inc., of which Google is a subsidiary:

Rep. @Jim_Jordan: "Is Google going to tailor its features to help Joe Biden in the 2020 election?" Watch @Google CEO Sundar Pichai response here. pic.twitter.com/faM2AtVqOY — CSPAN (@cspan) July 29, 2020

Rep. @Jim_Jordan: "Is Google going to tailor its features to help Joe Biden in the 2020 election?" @Google CEO Sundar Pichai: “We support both campaigns. — We approach our work in a non-partisan way…”pic.twitter.com/eF0uqALp4C — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 29, 2020

It seems like the CEO could have answered that question a little faster.

It should not have been that hard for Pinchai to say, "We won't cheat to help the Dems" — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) July 29, 2020