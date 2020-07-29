As we told you earlier, GOP Rep. Louie Gohmert has tested positive for COVID-19.
Comments from Democrat Rep. Steny Hoyer apparently sparked a spate of alarmed tweets from the media that had to be reeled back in:
Deleted earlier tweet – @LeaderHoyer was referring to Paul, not Gohmert. https://t.co/JtHsLd2qVo pic.twitter.com/S2bdk0G10S
Deleting this tweet – Hoyer corrected himself later in the call with reporters saying he meant Rand Paul went to the gym after testing positive, not Gohmert pic.twitter.com/p1tx6vatGe
The original tweets from the media gained plenty of traction before being withdrawn.
Gohmert also weighed in:
The reports of my visiting the member gym are more #fakenews. I have not been to the member gym in weeks.
This story was yet another example of how somebody “misspeaking” to the media can spread misinformation in record time. And speaking of misinformation…
And @RandPaul Paul did NOT go to the gym after learning he had coronavirus. So his correction was also incorrect, yet everyone is retweeting it!!! https://t.co/2eb1XpVQnk
That isn’t true. Rand left the Capitol immediately after getting his test results. https://t.co/2yWkYlsRtA
They can't keep up with the lies…over time this is what happens
Over and over and over again.