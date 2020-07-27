Don’t look now, but it looks like the Washington Post’s Max Boot is trying to catch CNN’s attention to be a fill-in host for whenever Chris Cuomo’s on vacation:

Wait, did he really just write that? Janice Dean has thoughts:

But “blunders” or something.

Seriously, between Boot, Jennifer Rubin and others there are so many jokes in the Washington Post that the entire paper is now the comics section.

But Gov. Cuomo didn’t miss on “the big things,” according to the WaPo “conservative.”

