People have been wondering if the Biden campaign would try and avoid debating President Trump, but for now they don’t have to because others are doing it for them:

The University of Notre Dame is withdrawing from hosting the first presidential debate in September due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/wCgDunPKPN — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) July 27, 2020

Notre Dame withdraws as U.S. presidential debate host, cites pandemic https://t.co/TMdNUG5NvB pic.twitter.com/QanxDL6H2j — Reuters (@Reuters) July 27, 2020

It seems as if a debate could be held under certain circumstances:

Why @NotreDame? Just televise the debate without an audience. Don’t aid in shielding @JoeBiden from having to debate @realDonaldTrump! https://t.co/scLxQ0TxS7 — Mike Neal (@MikeNealIN) July 27, 2020

just have a debate with a moderator, a cameraman, and 2 candidates. No audience, no press, problem solved. https://t.co/eqP8Mbxatq pic.twitter.com/crWrc684bk — Landon Waite (@waitelandon97) July 27, 2020

We can’t help but wonder if this particular debate cancellation has more to do with protecting Biden from embarrassment than participants from the virus.

Joe Biden on the news of this: pic.twitter.com/KmV6voqH6n — Strike Up The Band (@UpriseNole) July 27, 2020

due to concerns about the election — carny d 🎡 🇺🇸 🗽 🦅 (@dougalpollux) July 27, 2020

How convenient for the democrats! How hard can it be to keep two people socially distant during a debate? No need to have any audience it would be on TV….. https://t.co/ZfzWVbVTCV — Jim Fuller (@jimfullerOH) July 27, 2020

of course it begins..this is how they avoid debates — Gerry G (@ggiul1256) July 27, 2020

Here’s where things stand on the debate front… for now:

After Notre Dame drops out as a host for the first debate, the Commission on Presidential Debates says it will be held in Cleveland instead at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) July 27, 2020

Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic will co-host the first presidential debate on Sept. 29 in Cleveland after the University of Notre Dame pulled out from its hosting responsibilities amid the pandemic https://t.co/eRGM1fMcBa — POLITICO (@politico) July 27, 2020

Guessing Cleveland will pull out too eventually. https://t.co/1IEpO8NMUK — Alice (@plumcomm) July 27, 2020

Stay tuned.