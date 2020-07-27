CNN’s Chris Cuomo might be the brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, but, because of his “journalism” instincts, that doesn’t mean he’s going to automatically believe data that comes out of the governor’s office — the governor of Florida, that is:

Can we trust the data from florida’s governor? https://t.co/1rLT3YzUYe — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) July 27, 2020

Maybe Chris can ask his brother that question the next time he’s on CNN for another round of praising.

His Governor brother killed over 30k and over two 9/11s worth of senior citizens just in nursing homes. I'm sure straight-shooting newsman @jaketapper will point this out though. https://t.co/OA6MXSTn4F — eric (@eriContrarian) July 27, 2020

Florida's got the same number of cases yet a death rate 1/10th that of the state led by your brother. — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) July 27, 2020

Can we trust the math, data, and science from New York???@NYGovCuomo @ChrisCuomo? The reality is NY has not been giving us great data either, especially on nursing home deaths. https://t.co/qsEruF7BLb — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 27, 2020

Andrew Cuomo investigated Andrew Cuomo recently and found that his nursing home policies did not cause the high number of deaths in care facilities for the elderly in his state, but for some reason we’re guessing Chris Cuomo won’t have any trouble taking the results of that “investigation” at face value.

The brother of the worst governor in America — who should be impeached and indicted for criminal mismanagement of the pandemic — wants to spread a conspiracy theory. https://t.co/rX7Ho80UNh — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) July 27, 2020

OMG you damned hack https://t.co/TgFHbUsDt6 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 27, 2020

Well it’s established we can’t trust you. — Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) July 27, 2020

Can we trust your brother & NY Governor to be held accountable for killing thousands of elderly lives. I think not. https://t.co/wdxjFsXu4j — Ashley Brook (@AshleyBrook88) July 27, 2020

I believe it was @JonahDispatch who pointed out that in politics, shamelessness is a super power. — Matt Rowley (@Ironicglasses) July 27, 2020

Okay I'm going to make one political comment today and that is: you have an open bias in favor of a certain other governor with a controversial track record, so I'm not particularly inclined to put much credence in what you say either. https://t.co/a1sZs9y0jB — The deadly river Neva (@pipandbaby) July 27, 2020

Just so we're clear – a CNN anchor is throwing out conspiracy theories about a governor who is in a public feud with the anchor's governor brother. You want to talk about voices we can't trust, Chris? Take a look in your vanity mirror. https://t.co/YB9w3o7hhP — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 27, 2020

THIS. Is CNN.