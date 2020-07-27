CNN’s Chris Cuomo might be the brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, but, because of his “journalism” instincts, that doesn’t mean he’s going to automatically believe data that comes out of the governor’s office — the governor of Florida, that is:

Maybe Chris can ask his brother that question the next time he’s on CNN for another round of praising.

Andrew Cuomo investigated Andrew Cuomo recently and found that his nursing home policies did not cause the high number of deaths in care facilities for the elderly in his state, but for some reason we’re guessing Chris Cuomo won’t have any trouble taking the results of that “investigation” at face value.

THIS. Is CNN.

