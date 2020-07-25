We’ve lost count of how many hours Rep. Adam Schiff spent on television — using time gladly offered by media outlets — to allege that there’s evidence Trump colluded with Russia, all while the MSM ran breathless stories citing unnamed sources making all sorts of claims that eventually fizzled out.

Law professor Jonathan Turley’s thread observes how the media has gotten away with completely avoiding a story that would implicate the people too many “journalists” feel the instinctive need to protect:

The media has steadfastly refused to see what should be one of the biggest stories in decades: an administration’s targeting of an opposing party’s presidential campaign based on false and, in at least case, possibly criminally falsified evidence. https://t.co/wrWq1Aubj5 — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 25, 2020

All this makes the media saying they’re more important now than ever even more disgusting:

…Of course, willful blindness has its advantages. Virtually none of these journalists or experts have acknowledged that the collusion leaks were proven false. But then, in Washington, success often depends not on what you see but what you can unsee. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 25, 2020

Swalwell did not miss a beat. After members long denied any spying on the campaign or Trump, Swalwell now says he is glad that they did it. What was once a "conspiracy theory" is now embraced as a commendable practice of spying on the opposing party. https://t.co/c5AOgSgYGs — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 25, 2020

And the sound of crickets from the media when it comes to this story is deafening.

This makes Watergate a walk in the park. https://t.co/bHyTarid56 — GeneWhite (@GenoBlanco1) July 25, 2020