We’ve lost count of how many hours Rep. Adam Schiff spent on television — using time gladly offered by media outlets — to allege that there’s evidence Trump colluded with Russia, all while the MSM ran breathless stories citing unnamed sources making all sorts of claims that eventually fizzled out.

Law professor Jonathan Turley’s thread observes how the media has gotten away with completely avoiding a story that would implicate the people too many “journalists” feel the instinctive need to protect:

All this makes the media saying they’re more important now than ever even more disgusting:

Trending

And the sound of crickets from the media when it comes to this story is deafening.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2016 electionDonald TrumpFBIHillary ClintonJames ComeyJonathan TurleyRussia