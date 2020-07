During the course of each day, we see things that surprise us and some things that don’t. The following tweets about what NY Mayor Bill de Blasio said today falls into the latter category:

"The state is the executive committee of the bourgeois," mayor quotes Marx, adding that his leadership's goal is to dismantle that and break ties with the business community.

. @NYCMayor is now quoting – I kid you not – Karl Marx on @BrianLehrer

He paraphrased The Communist Manifesto, saying that the state is just a committee for the bourgeoisie. — katie honan (@katie_honan) July 24, 2020

The mayor’s press secretary backed up his boss:

Bill de Blasio's Press Secretary appreciates the materialistic approach of his boss's Communism. pic.twitter.com/u7MhqHx10Q — Karol Markowicz (@karol) July 24, 2020

It might not surprise you to know that De Blasio’s press secretary is a former spokesperson for Bernie Sanders.

as if we needed more evidence https://t.co/n6aYnIbDtC — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) July 24, 2020

I'm not entirely sure why, but Marx really makes dumb people feel like they're smart. https://t.co/32ECqzx86f — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) July 24, 2020

While we're on things that are true – your boss is less popular than coronavirus. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 24, 2020

Isn't BDB fairly bougie? Graduate of NYU and Columbia, grew up in Cambridge, Mass. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 24, 2020

Will your totally-not-bourgeois boss open up one third of Carl Schultz Park he has barricaded off to keep himself at a distance from the peasants? @NYCParks let's get this done pic.twitter.com/1Sne7aBzHD — K (@localdinosaurr) July 24, 2020

How's your boss not a part of the bourgeois? Two homes in Park Slope, frequents Colson Patisserie, is driven around town by chauffeurs? — Julia Marsh (@juliakmarsh) July 24, 2020

Well this explains a lot. https://t.co/lR81RDcXVd — Yesh Ginsburg (@yesh222) July 24, 2020

Quotes Karl Marx, runs NYC like Groucho Marx — Big Apple Infidel 🔴 (@BigAppleInfidel) July 24, 2020

LOL.