The nightly rioting, vandalism and arson in downtown Portland, Oregon has been going on for almost two months, but the city’s mayor is blaming federal agents and officers, who only arrived days ago:

What I saw last night was powerful in many ways. I listened, heard, and stood with protesters. And I saw what it means when the federal government unleashes paramilitary forces against its own people. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) July 24, 2020

Andy Ngo shared a couple photos of what Mayor Wheeler is essentially blaming on federal agents:

This is what rioters do to the Portland federal courthouse every single night. #antifa Photos: DOJ pic.twitter.com/7F8q4hz6Hh — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 24, 2020

Wow. Just for additional irony, we’re guessing the people who did that happen to be some of the same ones who constantly lecture everybody about the environment.

Why are the feds littering all over? https://t.co/3lX0NmRMWT — MicDre (@DreMicDre) July 24, 2020

The media and Portland’s mayor have their scapegoats though:

“Mostly peaceful” – Media narrative.

Mayor Ted Wheeler: Stop destroying our community, federal officers! 🥴 https://t.co/hZh2jkkTjb — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) July 24, 2020

What am I supposed to be seeing here? It looks like every other democrat run city. https://t.co/ZnbvKKc2pG — L🇺🇲✝️🏳️‍🌈 (@Can_not_Decide) July 24, 2020

Think about what is inside these peoples homes? https://t.co/iVNFa0Le27 — Dave Hill (@davejr555) July 24, 2020

Some disappointed parents, very likely.

