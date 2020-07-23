During his interview with Fox News’ Chris Wallace, President Trump was asked if he’d accept the results of November’s election (after Trump had expressed his doubts in mail-in voting). Trump answered, “I’m not going to just say yes. I’m not going to say no, and I didn’t last time either.”

Run that quote through the Washington Post headline generator and you get an end result that seems to trouble the paper’s fact checker Glenn Kessler:

Never imagined I would see a headline like this about a US president. pic.twitter.com/Y857KvA1xo — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) July 23, 2020

Yes, he made the same threat in 2016. But he was not the incumbent president. He is expected to be a steward of American democracy and its more than 200-year tradition of peaceful transfer of power. — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) July 23, 2020

After about four years of multiple former Democrat candidates whining about unfair elections it’s kind of hard to take the triggering seriously.

It's a headline from the paranoid deceptive newspaper you work for, why are you surprised? You are the ones "stirring fears" not him. https://t.co/CkmZmWShwn — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) July 23, 2020

There have also been several years of media speculations about what happens if Trump refuses to leave office if he loses, and it’s all getting so old.

You have all hallucinated this.

You are trapped in a mass hysteria based on pure fantasy. https://t.co/MUbiUhaqzJ — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) July 23, 2020

You never imagined you would see the headline that you and your fellow propagandists ginned up? — Victor Tango Kilo (@GenghisKhet) July 23, 2020

And those kinds of headlines have been getting churned out long before Trump’s most recent comments.

Never imagined the media would run a headline like this after years of not accepting Hillary's election loss https://t.co/AbBE9UKQed — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 23, 2020

clinton and abrams have company now. https://t.co/dGpigM3Omw — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) July 23, 2020

The entirety of the Democratic Party does not accept that Abrams lost in Georgia to this day. https://t.co/Dl7RPWTyeQ — Eric (@eric3287) July 23, 2020

Hillary still hasn't accepted hers. https://t.co/sIOxRDmOJx — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) July 23, 2020

The Propaganda Arm of the New World Order just doing their job. — ed moore (@cannoneerfour) July 23, 2020

It's been nearly 4 years since he was elected and you guys still haven't accepted the 2016 results. Sit this one out. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) July 23, 2020

And yet they have no intention of sitting things out.

hillary still hasn't accepted her loss — Ryan (@chasinghumility) July 23, 2020

Like Hillary? — Jodi Don’t you Shush Me (@APLMom) July 23, 2020

"I'm surprised we have been reduced to Info Wars." https://t.co/7JZo00amv0 — eric (@eriContrarian) July 23, 2020

In fairness to you, no one could have anticipated the degree to which journalism would decline, yet between your toadying for Obama and your conspiracy-addled hysteria over Trump, well, here we are. https://t.co/mtp4CsSxkH — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) July 23, 2020

I never imagined a political party would lie and cheat to unseat a sitting president that outsmarted them. https://t.co/LBmHuCcvPM — TBarr (@Tbarr21) July 23, 2020

Oh calm down. If he loses, he’s leaving. He won’t even say he really won, like Democrats do. — Add your name (@corrcomm) July 23, 2020

If the mainstream media would be only half as triggered by the bogus attempts to keep Trump from being elected and then to remove him from office after he was inaugurated.