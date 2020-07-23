During his interview with Fox News’ Chris Wallace, President Trump was asked if he’d accept the results of November’s election (after Trump had expressed his doubts in mail-in voting). Trump answered, “I’m not going to just say yes. I’m not going to say no, and I didn’t last time either.”

Run that quote through the Washington Post headline generator and you get an end result that seems to trouble the paper’s fact checker Glenn Kessler:

After about four years of multiple former Democrat candidates whining about unfair elections it’s kind of hard to take the triggering seriously.

There have also been several years of media speculations about what happens if Trump refuses to leave office if he loses, and it’s all getting so old.

And those kinds of headlines have been getting churned out long before Trump’s most recent comments.

And yet they have no intention of sitting things out.

If the mainstream media would be only half as triggered by the bogus attempts to keep Trump from being elected and then to remove him from office after he was inaugurated.

