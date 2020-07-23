Call us crazy, but this seems to be getting to be quite a trend among “journalists” (word said using the most exaggerated finger-quotes possible):

What happens if the president doesn't accept the election results? https://t.co/6KFJnYglYx — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 23, 2020

One thing’s for certain:

It looks like everyone got the memo!! https://t.co/mvBaTB2hrT — Connie Austin (@ConnieBAustin) July 23, 2020

They sure have!

What happens if the president loses but refuses to leave? The CBS News story went to George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley for the technical answer to the question, but the snarky answers are more fun:

Then Republicans will start calling him Stacey behind his back https://t.co/FY7Gx65ca4 — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) July 23, 2020

He has to legally change his name to Stacey Abrams https://t.co/6p7lhpbNds — Daniel Collins (@danielc4liberty) July 23, 2020

They get HULU specials. https://t.co/2K98QCR8L9 — Krian Brassenstein (@KBrassenstein) July 23, 2020

LOL.

Now ask Biden the same question, if you haven't already. — cr (@propatriots) July 23, 2020

We won’t hold our breath waiting for the MSM to ask the same of Biden.

Idk, kind of like what democrats have been doing for 4 years? — Quarantined Kyle Style Podcast (@KStylePodcast) July 23, 2020

Last I checked it’s the Democrats who refused to accept the results of elections and cry Russia Russia Russia for losing!!! — Paula Watson (@alfwats09) July 23, 2020

“Projection” is all they’ve got. By the way, this is the real question:

What happens if the media doesn’t accept it as they still haven’t since the last time — a newsman (@a_newsman) July 23, 2020

Where still waiting for you leftist morons to accept 2016. https://t.co/RoMcOMBXnb — Goggles Paisano (@mjf1989) July 23, 2020

Who wants to tell 'em that Hillary hasn't accepted the [redacted] results for one second since 2016? https://t.co/79lFAgYPQZ — Just a small-town girl (@that1girlMJS) July 23, 2020

***

