The Biden campaign brought in former President Barack Obama to sing Joe’s praises, but to a large degree Obama spent the time patting himself on the back.

This seems more like a campaign video for Obama’s third term while Biden aimlessly listens.

And of course the video addressed racial issues, such as who Obama thinks may or may not get called back for a job interview based on a first name:

President Obama: "If you get on the phone, applying for a job, send in your resume, if your name is John, you might get called back. If your name's Jamal, you might not." pic.twitter.com/DbF3eJ1JXX — The Hill (@thehill) July 23, 2020

That certainly doesn’t seem to apply in Obama’s case:

You’ve got to be shitting me. His name is Barack and he LITERALLY beat a guy named John. 🤦‍♂️ — Broderick (@Bunson1972) July 23, 2020

A little bit of self-unawareness from the ex-prez! We’re used to that.

With a middle name that was shared with the despotic leader of Iraq and a last name that harkens people back to the mastermind of the attack on the Twin Towers! — The Lone Census Ranger 🤬 (@RantsOutloud) July 23, 2020

Racism thrived under you @BarackObama – you got elected twice and this kind of rhetoric makes me furious. Check yourself King Barack https://t.co/U9hoVDPdUJ — PissyMidwesterner (@rangersmommy) July 23, 2020

Guy named Barack Hussein Obama who spent eight years in the White House says the average dude in 2020 is skittish about calling 'Jamal' back for a job interview. 🤔 https://t.co/m6u3wlTLiM — Douglas Ernst (@douglasernst) July 23, 2020

There are still 102 days until the next election, so maybe Obama’s just getting warmed up.

Anyone gonna fact check these guys or is it just pretty much all stenography for Democrats now? Also, nice highly-edited prepackaged Biden “event.” 🙄 https://t.co/j3RIzcIFix — Tom Kattman (@TomKattman) July 23, 2020

This is the kind of race baiting and divisive speak he used for 8 years…and what did that accomplish? — kitty (@mkbl) July 23, 2020

It seems to have emboldened the Left.