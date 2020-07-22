The Biden campaign seems to have settled on a strategy of hoping nobody remembers anything that happened before January 20th of 2017. Joe Biden made that clear during his MSNBC interview with Joy Reid:

Let me say what President Trump won't: Russian interference in our elections is a violation of our sovereignty. And if I’m president, I’ll respond accordingly. pic.twitter.com/ZvkU7bbJ3r — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 21, 2020

Does Biden remember who the president and VP were for eight years before Trump entered office?

Remember when Biden mocked Romney for saying Russia was a threat to the US? Good times. — Harry Seaward (@WarDuke80) July 21, 2020

We’re old enough to remember not all that long ago when Obama, Biden and the Dems were mocking concerns about Russia being a “geopolitical foe” of the U.S., as Mitt Romney said in 2012.

As Vice President you LAUGHED when Mitt Romney said Russia was our Geopolitical enemy…you have 4 decades in congress and you continue to blame others for your abject failure as a statesman… — Harry Gato (@harrygato) July 22, 2020

"The 1980s called: they want their foreign policy back." Remember when Mitt Romney was taunted with that for stating that Russia was our largest geopolitical adversary? — Kenarchist ಠ_ಠ (@kenb503) July 21, 2020

And remember the “reset button” stunt?

Do you have a reset button like Hillary? https://t.co/RgrnVtFYMv pic.twitter.com/2ICetA0srY — Quinton Payne (@MTRDeplorable) July 22, 2020

Even Democrat Sen. Tim Kaine, Hillary Clinton’s 2016 running mate, has admitted the Obama administration failed to punish or deter Russia for attempted interference but that did happen after Obama/Biden left office.

Trump has already taken care of this with Russia Joe Biden needs to worry about China interference https://t.co/Hi6NI8VNRe — Red FIN 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@MomJar1) July 22, 2020