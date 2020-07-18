In comments about whether or not Joe Biden will ever debate President Trump on the same stage, Kellyanne Conway went back a few years to say how Hillary Clinton came across back during that time:

Kellyanne Conway: "President Trump took on Hillary Clinton in all 3 debates. She looked like it was an indignity to share the stage with him." pic.twitter.com/vnZLbY4c70 — The Hill (@thehill) July 17, 2020

And guess what — the two-time failed presidential candidate didn’t disagree:

It was. See: The last four years. https://t.co/haAQIYkBq6 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 17, 2020

Who’s still bitter?

It’s still makes me smile that you lost. 🙂 https://t.co/B6TjraZfaD — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 18, 2020

Lost an election rigged in her favor, has to be the biggest loser in our lifetime. — MAGA-Ann (@AnnAhmerican) July 18, 2020

And not only did she lose. She lost to Trump. That brutish alpha male that he is!! It eats her up inside. Just like it did McCain. Just like it does Romney!! And they HATE the Americans who voted for Trump!! — PacRim (@zones2surf) July 18, 2020

Hillary’s “deplorable” comment made that abundantly clear.

And you will never be president — 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐤𝐲 𝐓𝐨𝐧𝐤 𝐉𝐞𝐰 (@HonkyTonkJew) July 18, 2020

Lol… you still lost and will never be President. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 17, 2020

We had three years of prosperous leadership unseen since Ronald Reagan before the Pandemic, moron. https://t.co/IatM7LJ3E2 — Goo T. Gwaba (@GooGwaba) July 18, 2020

There are some Clinton fans in the replies either implying or flat-out saying Trump stole the election from her, which go against the Team Hillary talking points in the weeks leading up to the 2016 election:

Donald Trump refused to say that he’d respect the results of this election. That’s a direct threat to our democracy. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 24, 2016

Things sure changed quickly.